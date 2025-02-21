Lifestyle
Urvashi Rautela is looking gorgeous in a red saree. Golden embroidery work has been done on the red saree. The beauty of the saree has increased with the cut sleeve blouse.
Urvashi Rautela is looking very beautiful in this ivory saree. You too, to steal hearts, wear this star-studded saree like the actress with a gajra.
This type of chiffon saree is perfect for festive. You can also look like Urvashi with a royal blue saree with border work. A velvet blouse will look very stunning with this.
Urvashi's look is looking glamorous in a royal style Kanjeevaram silk saree. You can make people crazy with this type of look in any gathering.
Urvashi Rautela is looking very beautiful in this gray color saree. Black lace is applied on the border of the saree. She is wearing this saree with open hair and minimal makeup.
Urvashi is flaunting her figure in this stunning Baragandi shimmery saree. She has worn a shimmer star work saree with a bralette blouse. Copy this for a cocktail party.
You can recreate the yellow chiffon saree at the turmeric ceremony. The look of this saree will blossom even more on a fair body.
