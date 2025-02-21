Lifestyle
Bright colors look very beautiful on fair skin tone girls. Like Urvashi Rautela has worn a hot pink mirror work lehenga and blouse. Along with a pink chunni.
You can also wear a Rajasthani Bandhani print lehenga in blue and green shaded colors. Wear a glossy half sleeves blouse and pinup the chunni with pleats and add a belt.
Neon green color will also look very vibrant and classy on fair-skinned girls like Urvashi. Wear a golden work neon green color flared lehenga and half sleeves blouse.
Like Urvashi, you can also carry a heavy mirror work lehenga in shades of blue and purple. Wear a one-shoulder blouse for a modern look with it.
You can also carry a heavy lehenga with zari work in tomato red color printed fabric. Wear a corset style double stripes blouse with it and drape a free hand chunni.
Like Urvashi, you can also wear a cotton printed lehenga in white, red and black color prints. This lehenga will look very beautiful especially during Dandiya night or any puja.
Like Urvashi Rautela, wear a body fitted golden lehenga to flaunt your figure. Wear a jacket style blouse with it and get a stylish look without a chunni.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LAST shahi snan: Know auspicious date & timings
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's saree styles for Mahashivratri
(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions
(PHOTOS) Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40