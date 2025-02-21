Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela's 8 lehenga looks for fair skin

Try a Hot Pink Lehenga Look

Bright colors look very beautiful on fair skin tone girls. Like Urvashi Rautela has worn a hot pink mirror work lehenga and blouse. Along with a pink chunni.

Green Rajasthani Print Lehenga

You can also wear a Rajasthani Bandhani print lehenga in blue and green shaded colors. Wear a glossy half sleeves blouse and pinup the chunni with pleats and add a belt.

Neon Green Lehenga Look

Neon green color will also look very vibrant and classy on fair-skinned girls like Urvashi. Wear a golden work neon green color flared lehenga and half sleeves blouse.

Blue Mirror Work Lehenga

Like Urvashi, you can also carry a heavy mirror work lehenga in shades of blue and purple. Wear a one-shoulder blouse for a modern look with it.

Tomato Red Heavy Work Lehenga

You can also carry a heavy lehenga with zari work in tomato red color printed fabric. Wear a corset style double stripes blouse with it and drape a free hand chunni.

Cotton Flared Lehenga

Like Urvashi, you can also wear a cotton printed lehenga in white, red and black color prints. This lehenga will look very beautiful especially during Dandiya night or any puja.

Golden Body Fitted Lehenga

Like Urvashi Rautela, wear a body fitted golden lehenga to flaunt your figure. Wear a jacket style blouse with it and get a stylish look without a chunni.

