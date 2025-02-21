(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Lifestyle
You can also show off by wearing trendy suits from Sonakshi Sinha. Such suits are best for parties or marriage functions.
A Sonakshi Sinha-like suit with zari work gives a very stunning look. The suit has a heavy yoke on the front, as well as heavy embroidery on the sleeves.
A suit decorated with golden booties like Sonakshi Sinha gives a graceful look. The silk fabric suit has golden booties from front to back. It can be styled at parties.
This muslin fabric suit has shiny embroidery. The embroidery done in different colors is making the look of the suit even more spectacular. Such suits give a beautiful look.
A golden heavy printed suit of rich cotton fabric can also be styled. Golden buds are attached to the suit, which is making its look even more beautiful.
Heavy silk work suits are popular now. This suit includes heavy work on the front and bottom, giving it a regal aspect.
Chikankari pattern suits are also in great demand. Fine chikankari work has been done on this entire suit. Such suits are available in many different colors in the market.
(PHOTOS) Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40
(PHOTOS) Sushmita Sen’s 8 stunning saree looks to elevate your look
Taylor Swift to Rihanna: 8 Hollywood celebs' makeup looks to try
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design