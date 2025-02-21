(PHOTOS) Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40

Lifestyle
If you want to adopt a regal and royal look like Karishma Kapoor, then carry a golden satin silk fabric saree, which has a golden color border.
A sober and elegant saree with dull gold-colored zari work on a white color saree will also give you a completely regal look.
You can also carry a saree with golden color prints on a black base. Wear a monochrome blouse with it and get a stylish look by wearing a black colored glittery cape on top.
To look stylish and modern like Karishma, carry a saree with a black wide border on a white base. Wear a stand collar blouse with it and wear a wide black belt.
Cotton silk saree will also look very classy on the elder daughter-in-law of the house. Carry a deep purple color saree. Wear a brocade blouse with purple and gold print with it.
Try this Karishma look at a wedding party. She has carried a black colored cut work net saree. With this, she has worn a full sleeves blouse and a veil from behind.
The trend of sequence sarees is in. But instead of plain sequence, choose a multi color saree. In which silver sequence work is done. Wear a black colored strappy blouse with it.
