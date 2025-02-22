Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri’s 7 best lehenga looks you must try

1. Pearl Work Heavy Lehenga

Like Tripti Dimri, wear a white net lehenga with beautiful pearl work and a fully embellished pearl blouse.

2. Banarasi Pattern Lehenga

Like Tripti Dimri, you can also choose a Rani pink lehenga made of Banarasi fabric with lace for a heavier look.

3. Floral Print Lehenga

Wear a grey-based multi-color floral print lehenga like Tripti Dimri, paired with a bohemian-style tassel blouse.

4. Black & Brown Mirror Work Lehenga

A black and brown striped lehenga with mirror work and a flared style will enhance your look. Pair it with an elbow-sleeved deep-neck blouse.

5. Blue Flared Lehenga

You can also wear a blue splash print flared lehenga. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse and a thin dupatta to complete the look.

6. Light Blue Floral Lehenga

A light blue plain fabric lehenga with floral designs will give you a lovely look. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse with beaded tassels at the bottom.

7. Printed Lehenga

Try a bohemian look like Tripti's printed flared lehenga. Pair it with a mirror and stone work bohemian style blouse.

