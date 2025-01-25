Lifestyle
Net fabric is back in trend. Choose a Shweta-inspired salwar suit for a classic look. Slit suits with Brasso work are available for 600-800.
A cotton salwar suit like Shweta Tiwari's is a great option for a gorgeous look on a budget. The actress wears a full-neck Bandhani suit, available online for under 500.
Pair any plain kurta with a matching or contrasting dupatta for a royal look at the office. Accessorize with heavy earrings or oxidized jewelry for added style.
Nothing beats a floral print salwar suit for a classic look. Find a stunning party wear suit online or offline for around 1000.
For a flattering look, try an embroidered Anarkali suit like Shweta Tiwari's. Available in Booti and Zari work, you can find it in the market for up to 3000.
Learn from Shweta how to create style on a budget. Recreate her white kurta with a purple dupatta look for around 1000.
Choose a sequin work salwar suit for party wear. The actress wears it in Kali style. You can buy it in flared or Anarkali patterns.
