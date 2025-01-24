Lifestyle
The golden print on white creates a royal and rich look. Preity Zinta looks beautiful in a white Anarkali suit with a net dupatta.
Preity Zinta looks gorgeous in an off-white suit with a floral print dupatta. Perfect for office wear.
Preity Zinta looks stunning in a navy blue velvet suit. Velvet suits are currently trending.
Preity Zinta looks radiant in a pink palazzo suit with beautiful thread handwork.
The golden print on the parrot green suit looks stunning. The front-cut design is perfect for festive occasions.
The orange net dupatta creates a contrasting look with the maroon silk suit. A versatile outfit for any occasion.
Preity Zinta exudes a classic look in this yellow and orange mixed Anarkali suit. Perfect for weddings or festivals.
