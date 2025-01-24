Lifestyle

Preity Zinta's 8 stylish suit designs for a youthful look

Golden Print Anarkali Suit

The golden print on white creates a royal and rich look. Preity Zinta looks beautiful in a white Anarkali suit with a net dupatta.

Full Sleeves Off-White Suit

Preity Zinta looks gorgeous in an off-white suit with a floral print dupatta. Perfect for office wear.

Navy Blue Velvet Suit

Preity Zinta looks stunning in a navy blue velvet suit. Velvet suits are currently trending.

Pink Palazzo Suit

Preity Zinta looks radiant in a pink palazzo suit with beautiful thread handwork.

Parrot Green Front Cut Suit

The golden print on the parrot green suit looks stunning. The front-cut design is perfect for festive occasions.

Maroon Silk Suit with Net Dupatta

The orange net dupatta creates a contrasting look with the maroon silk suit. A versatile outfit for any occasion.

Dual Tone Anarkali Suit

Preity Zinta exudes a classic look in this yellow and orange mixed Anarkali suit. Perfect for weddings or festivals.

PHOTOS: Sports Presenter Yesha Sagar's glamour Instagram pictures

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: Which one is better? Check here NOW

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt inspired saree looks for college farewell party

PHOTOS: Ananya Pandey's stunning floral blouse and saree design