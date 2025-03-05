Lifestyle
Tamanna Bhatia has done pink tone makeup with a purple lehenga. Light shades of lipstick are paired with pink cheeks and matching eyeshadow.
Subtle makeup with kajal-filled eyes looks great on Tamanna. The actress has chosen glossy pink lipstick. You can try this makeup with a black or white saree.
If you have to go to a night party, you can recreate this makeup look of Tamanna. With glossy pink tone makeup, the actress has added glossy pink lipstick and white kajal.
Tamanna Bhatia likes pink shades of lipstick a lot. The actress has done natural makeup with nude pink lipstick. The eyes are highlighted with blue kajal and eyeliner.
Tamanna has chosen bold makeup with a red dress. While she has done subtle makeup on the face. At the same time, the lipstick is kept dark red. The eyeliner is extended outwards.
Tamanna has paired a black lehenga with nude lipstick. To flaunt the heavy work lehenga, the actress has kept the makeup absolutely natural with a light pink touch.
