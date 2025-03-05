International Women's Day 2025: Why it's celebrated on March 8?

Lifestyle
International Women's Day began in the early 1900s as women's rights movements gained momentum globally, focusing on gender equality and empowerment.
The first National Women's Day was on February 28, 1909, in the U.S., honoring a garment workers' strike in New York City.
In 1910, at the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen, March 8 was chosen for International Women's Day.
On March 8, 1917, women in Petrograd went on strike, demanding better conditions and an end to World War I.
The 1917 strike led to Tsar Nicholas II’s abdication and women gaining the right to vote in Russia.
International Women's Day is now celebrated worldwide to honor women's achievements and promote gender equality.
