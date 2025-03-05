Lifestyle

International Women's Day 2025: Why it's celebrated on March 8?

Image credits: freepik

Historical Significance

International Women's Day began in the early 1900s as women's rights movements gained momentum globally, focusing on gender equality and empowerment.
 

Image credits: Freepik

First National Women's Day

The first National Women's Day was on February 28, 1909, in the U.S., honoring a garment workers' strike in New York City.

 

Image credits: Freepik

International Women's Day

In 1910, at the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen, March 8 was chosen for International Women's Day.

Image credits: Freepik

Russian Revolution

On March 8, 1917, women in Petrograd went on strike, demanding better conditions and an end to World War I.

Image credits: Freepik

Outcome of Russian Revolution

The 1917 strike led to Tsar Nicholas II’s abdication and women gaining the right to vote in Russia.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Global Recognition

International Women's Day is now celebrated worldwide to honor women's achievements and promote gender equality.

Image credits: Freepik

Know your rights: 5 legal protections for married women in India

(PHOTOS) 8 stunning choker styles inspired by Deepika Padukone's looks

Ramadan 2025: 7 black elegant suit designs for Eid celebrations

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try