Lifestyle

Know your rights: 5 legal protections for married women in India

Image credits: FREEPIK

What are the Legal Rights of Indian Women?

Let's look at 5 important legal rights including divorce, property, marriage, and abortion.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Marriage

Marriage is a deep bond, but if a woman is abused, she should seek legal help.

Image credits: FREEPIK

1. Right to Divorce

Under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, a woman can obtain a divorce.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Rights in Jewelry

Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 and Section 27 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a married woman can receive Stridhan, i.e., gifts and jewelry.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Can File a Complaint

If the husband or mother-in-law refuses to give Stridhan, the woman can file a complaint.

Image credits: FREEPIK

3. Right to Abortion

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, a woman can terminate a pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

Image credits: FREEPIK

4. Property Right

The Hindu Succession Act 1956 (Amendment 2005) grants daughters equal property rights.

Image credits: FREEPIK

5. Child Custody Right

In a divorce, mothers are likely to get custody of children under 5 years of age.

Image credits: FREEPIK

(PHOTOS) 8 stunning choker styles inspired by Deepika Padukone's looks

Ramadan 2025: 7 black elegant suit designs for Eid celebrations

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor's stylish saree looks you can try on Holi 2025