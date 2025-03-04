Know your rights: 5 legal protections for married women in India

Lifestyle
Let's look at 5 important legal rights including divorce, property, marriage, and abortion.
Marriage is a deep bond, but if a woman is abused, she should seek legal help.
Under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, a woman can obtain a divorce.
Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 and Section 27 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a married woman can receive Stridhan, i.e., gifts and jewelry.
If the husband or mother-in-law refuses to give Stridhan, the woman can file a complaint.
Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, a woman can terminate a pregnancy up to 24 weeks.
The Hindu Succession Act 1956 (Amendment 2005) grants daughters equal property rights.
In a divorce, mothers are likely to get custody of children under 5 years of age.
