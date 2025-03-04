(PHOTOS) 8 stunning choker styles inspired by Deepika Padukone's looks

Lifestyle
You can wear this type of choker set with your outfit. You will look very beautiful in it.
This bottle green color is still in trend; wear it with white outfits in addition to red and black. This set will give a very lovely and awesome look.
If you want to look like Deepika Padukone, you can copy her style. Get yourself such a choker set that will suit every type of outfit.
Wear a pearl and heavy stone choker with a simple dress, and your look will shine. You can order it offline and online as well.
Pair a lightweight chain choker with a western outfit, and you will look extremely beautiful. You can see it here in this photo.
If you like pearls, then wear a pearl choker like this. Wear it with a suit, saree, or any dress; you will look beautiful.
