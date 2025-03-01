(PHOTO) Ankita Lokhande's BEST hairstyle for sarees and casual looks

Lifestyle
Ankita Lokhande is a big name in TV. From sarees to western wear, Ankita's look is worth seeing. Here are her sexy hairstyles.
Ankita Lokhande has chosen curly hair while keeping the simple saree decent. If your hair doesn't have much volume, you can choose this.
Instead of open hair with a Banarasi-silk saree, a low bun hairstyle looks better. Decorate it with hair accessories for a stylish look.
Vintage hairstyles are trending amazingly in 2025. If you are tired of making that bun-braid, it's time to update your look with wavy hair.
If you don't know how to make a hairstyle, then make a simple low bun. Bun rollers are available to make the job easier. Style with a maang tikka.
Ankita is looking amazing in a golden sequin saree. The actress has made a round-shaped bun hairstyle, made special by roses. Choose this simple style.
Curly hair adds even more charm to the beauty of the hair. Ankita has made a low pony by giving a tiara look to the curly layer.
