PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's 7 stylish suits designs for Ramadan

Lifestyle
Dipika's simplicity in a royal blue plain Anarkali suit is worth seeing. You can worship wearing such salwar suits in the holy month of Ramadan.
Long front cut suits are always in trend. Beautiful white thread work has been done on the black color cotton suit.
Mirror work pink color salwar suit looks quite gorgeous. You can buy such salwar suits for Eid. Offers are going on on suits on many online sites.
If you have started preparing for Eid now, then go to Chandni Chowk Market in Delhi and bring Gota Patti suits. You will get such suits at a very low price.
If you like light weight suits, then you can include such white suits in your closet. Carry a matching dupatta with a purple print suit and wear oxidized jewelry.
Pink color cotton suits make you look beautiful. You can wear it comfortably at home. You can take such clothes and get them stitched by a tailor.
