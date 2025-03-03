Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's fashion tips for men over 55 to look younger

1. Coat-Suit

Men over 55 can also give themselves a stylish look. They can upgrade themselves by copying Salman Khan's style. Men can carry the same color coat-suit like Salman.

2. Stylish Jacket

To show yourself stylish, you can also carry a jacket. A shiny leather jacket will add charm to your look. You can also style it on a T-shirt.

3. Great T-shirt

If you want to look young at 55+, you can wear a great T-shirt. Wearing a V-neck T-shirt will make you look even more dashing. Such T-shirts are available in many colors.

4. Check Shirt

If you like formal wear, you can also style a check shirt like Salman Khan. You can wear this type of shirt with pants of opposite color.

5. Flower Printed Shirt

If you want to upgrade yourself completely, you can also wear a colorful shirt with flower prints. This type of shirt is available in many prints and colors in the market.

6. Plain Shirt

You can also wear a plain color shirt. This type of shirt gives a sober look. Plain shirts of many colors are available at cheap prices in shops.

7. Traditional Kurta-Pajama

For a traditional look, you can also try a light work kurta-pajama like Salman Khan. You can wear this type of outfit at a wedding or in-house worship.

