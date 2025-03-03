PHOTOS: Salman Khan's fashion tips for men over 55 to look younger

Lifestyle
Men over 55 can also give themselves a stylish look. They can upgrade themselves by copying Salman Khan's style. Men can carry the same color coat-suit like Salman.
To show yourself stylish, you can also carry a jacket. A shiny leather jacket will add charm to your look. You can also style it on a T-shirt.
If you want to look young at 55+, you can wear a great T-shirt. Wearing a V-neck T-shirt will make you look even more dashing. Such T-shirts are available in many colors.
If you like formal wear, you can also style a check shirt like Salman Khan. You can wear this type of shirt with pants of opposite color.
If you want to upgrade yourself completely, you can also wear a colorful shirt with flower prints. This type of shirt is available in many prints and colors in the market.
You can also wear a plain color shirt. This type of shirt gives a sober look. Plain shirts of many colors are available at cheap prices in shops.
For a traditional look, you can also try a light work kurta-pajama like Salman Khan. You can wear this type of outfit at a wedding or in-house worship.
