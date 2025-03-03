PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's 5 stylish hairstyles for YOUR Holi Party

Lifestyle
Janhvi Kapoor's look in saree-lehenga often goes viral. Her style captivates fans. You too can look like a fashionable diva in the office by recreating her hairstyles for Holi.
Choose an open hairstyle with a saree for the office Holi party. Janhvi is flaunting a blouse, tying half her hair while leaving the rest open. You'll look lovely recreating this.
If you have voluminous hair, try a French hairstyle. Janhvi has kept it minimal with a golden lehenga and a simple French braid, complemented by an ear chain enhancing the beauty.
If you want a simple yet flashy hairstyle, take inspiration from Janhvi's wavy hair. First, curl the hair, then give it a tiara look by applying a multi-flower gajra.
Janhvi looks nothing less than a fairy in a satin saree. The actress has parted her hair in the front, rounded it, pinned it back, and given a wavy look from the bottom.
If you have less volume in your hair or it's short, instead of experimenting too much, make a simple braid and add flowers. This will give you a gorgeous and elegant look.
