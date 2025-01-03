Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Sonam Bajwa's inspired suit look for Lohri 2025

Copy Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Lohri Looks

For a Punjabi kudi look this Lohri, try a black oversized long kurta with golden zari work.

Plain Kurta with Heavy Chunni

A magenta pink spaghetti strap kurta with an organza chunni and golden border is perfect for young girls.

Try a White A-Line Suit

For a royal look, wear a closed-neck A-line kurta with churidar salwar and a plain tissue chunni.

Teal Blue Patiala Suit

A teal blue kurta with zari work, Patiala salwar, and chiffon chunni is a classic Punjabi look.

Try a Woolen Suit

Stay warm in a green embroidered woolen kurta with white flared palazzo and a multi-color chunni.

Black Palazzo Kurta Set

Look royal in a black full-sleeved kurta with neckline work, straight palazzo pants, and a black chunni with booties.

Bandhani Print Kurta

Get Sonam's vibrant look with a purple and white bandhani print kurta, organza chunni, and leggings.

