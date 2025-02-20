Lifestyle

Moon Earrings for Round Faces: Inspired by Alia Bhatt's Style

Alia Bhatt Inspired Chandbali

If your face is round like Alia Bhatt's and you want to wear trendy earrings, you can choose heavy pendant-style moon earrings like this.

Kundan Moon Shape Earrings

You can also choose gold-plated Kundan round moon-shaped earrings with pearl droplets on Indian wear.

American Diamond Heavy Chandbali

For an Indo-Western look like Alia Bhatt, you can also choose this type of round-shaped earrings in heavy stone, which has American diamond droplets at the bottom.

Half Moon Earrings Design

For a traditional look, you can also choose gold-studded half-moon design earrings. Get a heavy look by applying Kundan's Kanauti with it.

Emerald+Kundan Moon Shape Earrings

This type of round moon-shaped earring studded in double-layer Kundan earrings will also give you an elegant look, with emerald droplets attached to it.

Meenakari Work Half Moon Shape Earring

You can also carry this type of double-layer half-moon-shaped earring studded with Meenakari stone, which has pearl droplets. 

