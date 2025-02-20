(PHOTOS) Sushmita Sen’s 8 stunning saree looks to elevate your look

Lifestyle
Sequin sarees remain trendy. Silver sequin sarees are a popular choice, especially when paired with an off-shoulder blouse.
Sushmita Sen looks elegant in a light green silk saree with a zari border and sleeveless blouse. Accessorize with light jewelry for a modern touch.
This net saree features delicate sequin and zari work. Pair it with a bralette blouse for a stylish look.
Recreate Sushmita's look with a red and white saree, a sleeveless blouse, and bold red lipstick.
Sushmita Sen exudes sensuality in a black ruffle saree with a strategically chosen shoulder-cut blouse.
Sushmita Sen looks radiant in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree, perfect for special occasions and weddings.
Sushmita pairs a pink organza saree with a full-sleeved blouse. This versatile saree is perfect for everyday wear and is affordable.
Sushmita shines in a nude sheer saree adorned with silver star embellishments and a full-sleeved blouse.
