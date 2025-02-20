Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Sushmita Sen’s 8 stunning saree looks to elevate your look

1. Sequin Saree with Off-Shoulder Blouse

Sequin sarees remain trendy. Silver sequin sarees are a popular choice, especially when paired with an off-shoulder blouse.

2. Light Green Silk Saree

Sushmita Sen looks elegant in a light green silk saree with a zari border and sleeveless blouse. Accessorize with light jewelry for a modern touch.

3. Golden Net Saree

This net saree features delicate sequin and zari work. Pair it with a bralette blouse for a stylish look.

4. Red and White Saree

Recreate Sushmita's look with a red and white saree, a sleeveless blouse, and bold red lipstick.

5. Black Ruffle Saree

Sushmita Sen exudes sensuality in a black ruffle saree with a strategically chosen shoulder-cut blouse.

6. Pink Kanjeevaram Saree

Sushmita Sen looks radiant in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram saree, perfect for special occasions and weddings.

7. Pink Organza Saree

Sushmita pairs a pink organza saree with a full-sleeved blouse. This versatile saree is perfect for everyday wear and is affordable.

8. Nude Sheer Saree

Sushmita shines in a nude sheer saree adorned with silver star embellishments and a full-sleeved blouse.

