Jaipur's Jal Mahal is known for its beauty as well as its mysterious stories. People have heard strange noises and experienced mysterious events inside the palace.
Kuldhara is a mysterious village in Rajasthan that offers a glimpse of its culture. One feels the presence of spiritual powers as soon as the sun sets here.
The view of Jaipur from Nahargarh Fort is very beautiful. This fort with its magnificent walls reflects the glory of the royal family.
Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan, one of the most haunted places in India, is famous for its terrifying history. Sounds of women crying, bangles breaking, and screaming are heard here.
Rana Kumbha Palace of Chittorgarh is a unique example of Rajput architecture. It is said that spirits reside here and many tourists have experienced mysterious events.
