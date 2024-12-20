(PHOTOS) Shraddha Kapoor inspired RED saree designs for Roka ceremony

Lifestyle
For a simple Roka look, try a plain red georgette or chiffon saree like Shraddha Kapoor. Pair it with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup
A red saree with green and yellow floral prints is perfect for a Roka ceremony. Pair it with a strappy blouse for a trendy look
A plain red silk saree with a red halter neck blouse will make you stand out at your Roka ceremony
For a western twist, pair a pleated red chiffon or georgette saree with a peplum blouse with small mirror work
For a heavy Roka look, choose a red Banarasi saree. Pair it with a black crop blazer for a modern touch
Try a red, yellow, and pink striped saree like Shraddha, with a plain pink pleated section and an orange strap blouse
For a traditional Roka look, wear a red silk saree with a golden border and booties, paired with a backless blouse
