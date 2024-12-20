Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Shraddha Kapoor inspired RED saree designs for Roka ceremony

Lovely in a plain red saree

For a simple Roka look, try a plain red georgette or chiffon saree like Shraddha Kapoor. Pair it with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup

Try a floral print saree

A red saree with green and yellow floral prints is perfect for a Roka ceremony. Pair it with a strappy blouse for a trendy look

Red saree and halter neck blouse

A plain red silk saree with a red halter neck blouse will make you stand out at your Roka ceremony

Red saree + peplum blouse

For a western twist, pair a pleated red chiffon or georgette saree with a peplum blouse with small mirror work

Red Banarasi saree

For a heavy Roka look, choose a red Banarasi saree. Pair it with a black crop blazer for a modern touch

Red, yellow, pink striped saree

Try a red, yellow, and pink striped saree like Shraddha, with a plain pink pleated section and an orange strap blouse

Red & golden border saree

For a traditional Roka look, wear a red silk saree with a golden border and booties, paired with a backless blouse

