Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti's wisdom: Tips to prevent premature aging

Chanakya Niti

According to Chanakya Niti, certain habits can lead to premature aging. What are these habits?

Frequent Travelers

According to Chanakya Niti, those who travel frequently age prematurely, losing their youthful energy quickly.

Lack of Physical Intimacy

Those lacking physical intimacy may develop bad habits due to suppressed desires, leading to premature aging.

Bound by Social Obligations

Those bound by social obligations and unable to pursue their desires age prematurely due to unfulfilled wishes.

Excessive Physical Indulgence

Excessive physical indulgence leads to premature aging and health issues due to depleted youthful energy.

Negative Thinking

Those with negative thoughts, envious of others' happiness, also experience premature aging.

(PHOTOS) Priyanka Gandhi's 8 ethnic looks for inspiration

Dia Mirza's Saree Styles: Perfect inspiration for weddings and parties

(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari's western outfit inspiration for New Year Party

(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari’s 5 western outfit picks for all occasions