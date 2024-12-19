Chanakya Niti's wisdom: Tips to prevent premature aging

Lifestyle
According to Chanakya Niti, certain habits can lead to premature aging. What are these habits?
According to Chanakya Niti, those who travel frequently age prematurely, losing their youthful energy quickly.
Those lacking physical intimacy may develop bad habits due to suppressed desires, leading to premature aging.
Those bound by social obligations and unable to pursue their desires age prematurely due to unfulfilled wishes.
Excessive physical indulgence leads to premature aging and health issues due to depleted youthful energy.
Those with negative thoughts, envious of others' happiness, also experience premature aging.
