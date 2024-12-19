Lifestyle

Priyanka Gandhi's 8 Ethnic Looks for Inspiration

Blue Cotton Silk Saree

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Parliament's winter session in a blue saree with a golden border. Rahul Gandhi's sister paired the saree with a long blazer.

Blue Silk Suit

The Congress leader wore a blue silk suit with a half-sleeved jacket for the Parliament session, styled with red lipstick. Office women can copy this look.

Red Handloom Saree

Priyanka was also seen wearing a red handloom saree. She draped the saree's pallu like a dupatta in the front and paired it with a sleeveless black jacket.

Sky Blue Cotton Saree

Priyanka Gandhi is wearing a sky blue cotton saree with a half-sleeved blouse. She looks traditional in this saree. 

White Salwar Suit

Priyanka Gandhi looks sophisticated in a white salwar suit. She has wrapped the dupatta around her neck and is seen among people with minimal makeup.

Floral Print Silk Saree

Priyanka Gandhi looks beautiful in a floral print silk saree. You can copy this look for the office or festivals.

Kasavu Saree

Priyanka Gandhi took the oath as a Member of Parliament wearing a South Indian Kasavu saree. She looked classic in this saree. 

