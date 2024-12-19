Lifestyle
Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Parliament's winter session in a blue saree with a golden border. Rahul Gandhi's sister paired the saree with a long blazer.
The Congress leader wore a blue silk suit with a half-sleeved jacket for the Parliament session, styled with red lipstick. Office women can copy this look.
Priyanka was also seen wearing a red handloom saree. She draped the saree's pallu like a dupatta in the front and paired it with a sleeveless black jacket.
Priyanka Gandhi is wearing a sky blue cotton saree with a half-sleeved blouse. She looks traditional in this saree.
Priyanka Gandhi looks sophisticated in a white salwar suit. She has wrapped the dupatta around her neck and is seen among people with minimal makeup.
Priyanka Gandhi looks beautiful in a floral print silk saree. You can copy this look for the office or festivals.
Priyanka Gandhi took the oath as a Member of Parliament wearing a South Indian Kasavu saree. She looked classic in this saree.
Dia Mirza's Saree Styles: Perfect inspiration for weddings and parties
(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari's western outfit inspiration for New Year Party
(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari’s 5 western outfit picks for all occasions
6 must-try Anarkali Sharara designs you can try next time