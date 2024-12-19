Christmas 2024: Goa to Mumbai – 7 Top Christmas Destinations in India

Lifestyle
Mumbai to Darjeeling
Goa is famous for lively Christmas celebrations with beach parties, church services, and beautiful decorations.
Kochi celebrates Christmas with a blend of local and Christian traditions, vibrant lights, and cultural performances.
Shillong offers traditional Khasi music, dance, and festive church services during Christmas.
Pondicherry blends French and Indian traditions, with beautifully lit streets and grand church celebrations.
Mumbai features church services, decorated streets, and festive events like carol singing and markets.
Bangalore has vibrant Christmas celebrations, with decorated streets, church services, and festive events.
Darjeeling offers a scenic Christmas experience, with decorated churches, carol singing, and mountain views.
Chanakya Niti's wisdom: Tips to prevent premature aging
(PHOTOS) Priyanka Gandhi's 8 ethnic looks for inspiration
Dia Mirza's Saree Styles: Perfect inspiration for weddings and parties
(PHOTOS) Palak Tiwari's western outfit inspiration for New Year Party