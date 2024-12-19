Lifestyle

Dia Mirza's Saree Styles: Perfect inspiration for weddings and parties

See Dia Mirza's saree looks

A look at Dia Mirza's beautiful saree collection. From Lahariya to Banarasi, she shines in every style. Perfect inspiration for weddings and parties!

Red and White Lahariya Saree

This plain satin fabric Lahariya saree in red and white is a perfect choice for both traditional and party wear looks.

Organza Saree

Organza sarees are a current favorite among women. The beauty and simplicity of this saree are exquisite.

Banarasi Handwoven Saree

This handwoven saree, a perfect match of Banarasi and silk, its color and styling give Dia Mirza a perfect traditional look.

Brocade Saree

If you are fond of traditional sarees, this brocade saree is perfect for you. This saree has been a women's favorite for years.

Silk Saree

This silk saree with a perfect combination of white and yellow looks stunning on Dia Mirza.

