Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma-inspired 7 comfy shirts styles you can try

1. Denim shirt

If you also want to look stylish like Anushka Sharma, you can copy her shirt looks. Like she wore a denim shirt with no collar and white loose pants.

2. Black and White Vertical Stripes Shirt

If you are looking for a comfortable shirt for office or college wear, you can choose a black and white vertical stripes oversized shirt like Anushka. Pair a denim jacket over it.

3. Wear a Crop Shirt

Today, crop shirts are very much in trend instead of long shirts. You can carry a sky blue crop shirt with red pants like Anushka Sharma.

4. Wear an Oversized Shirt

This type of oversized striped shirt will look cool on GenZ girls for college wear. Wear black ankle-length jeans with it and complete your look by wearing sneakers.

5. Puff Sleeve Satin Shirt

This look of Anushka will also be perfect for office wear. She is wearing a blue satin shirt, which has full sleeves puff design and some floral prints in the middle.

6. White Shirt is Forever

Every girl must have a plain white shirt like Anushka Sharma, whether it is for college or office. You can carry it with white denim or blue denim.

7. White-Black Stand Collar Shirt

For a formal look in the office or college, you can choose this type of white base with black vertical stripes stand collar shirt. Complete look by wearing black pants with it.

(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired 8 bold saree looks for party

Ramadan 2025: Instant Sheer Khurma recipe for delicious Iftar

IIFA 2025: Karisma to Kareena; 7 celebs set new saree styling trends

Astrology tip: How black pepper in your wallet can be beneficial?