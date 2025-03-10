(PHOTOS) RJ Mahvash, Yuzi Chahal's rumored partner's stylish looks

Lifestyle
RJ Mahvash attended the India vs. New Zealand match with Yuzvendra Chahal. Try the suit looks of Mahvash, famous as the mystery girl.
If you want to look like a Kashmiri beauty like RJ Mahvash, wear a black oversized Kashmiri embroidered suit. Pair it with oxidized earrings.
For a sober and elegant look like Mahvash, wear an elbow-sleeved kurta in satin or silk fabric with silver zari work on the sleeves and neckline.
To adopt a heavy look like RJ Mahvash, you can also carry a deep purple and golden colored chunni with heavy Zardozi work along with a neckline work kurta.
A plain white Lucknowi Kurti will look very beautiful on young girls like RJ Mahvash. To adopt a traditional look with this, take a multi-colored chunni.
A peplum-style pink backless kurta and a hot pink plain sharara will look very classy on short hair girls like RJ Mahvash. Carry it to a wedding or function.
