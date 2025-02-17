Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Shloka Ambani-inspired 6 blouse designs for glamorous look

Shloka Ambani's Blouse Designs

Ambani family's elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani's blouse designs are amazing. Like the sleeveless feather style blouse with a deep V neck she wore with a white lehenga.

1. Backless Bow Design Blouse

For a glamorous look with a simple saree or lehenga, try a backless strappy blouse with pearl designs and four bows on the back straps, just like Shloka.

2. Try a Strapless Blouse

To accentuate your curves, wear a tube-style blouse with three support straps at the back with your lehenga.

3. Off-Shoulder Blouse with Saree

If you have narrow shoulders and want a broader look, pair a printed off-shoulder blouse with a neon green net saree like Shloka Ambani.

4. Golden 3D Off-Shoulder Blouse

Enhance your look with a golden lehenga by wearing a 3D embellished off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse.

5. Bell Sleeves Blouse Design

Pair a multi-color thread work lehenga with a white tissue fabric, thread work, half-bell sleeved, V-neck blouse.

6. Wear Puff Sleeves Blouse

Puff sleeves blouses look attractive on narrow shoulders, giving them a broader and straighter appearance, like Shloka's mirror-work red puff sleeve blouse.

