(PHOTOS) Shloka Ambani-inspired 6 blouse designs for glamorous look

Lifestyle
Ambani family's elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani's blouse designs are amazing. Like the sleeveless feather style blouse with a deep V neck she wore with a white lehenga.
For a glamorous look with a simple saree or lehenga, try a backless strappy blouse with pearl designs and four bows on the back straps, just like Shloka.
To accentuate your curves, wear a tube-style blouse with three support straps at the back with your lehenga.
If you have narrow shoulders and want a broader look, pair a printed off-shoulder blouse with a neon green net saree like Shloka Ambani.
Enhance your look with a golden lehenga by wearing a 3D embellished off-shoulder full-sleeved blouse.
Pair a multi-color thread work lehenga with a white tissue fabric, thread work, half-bell sleeved, V-neck blouse.
Puff sleeves blouses look attractive on narrow shoulders, giving them a broader and straighter appearance, like Shloka's mirror-work red puff sleeve blouse.
Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures
Chitrangda Singh’s 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe
Mahashivratri 2025: Darshan guide for Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Chanakya Niti: 5 people you should NEVER help; Check here