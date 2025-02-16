Mahashivratri 2025: Darshan guide for Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Lifestyle
Changes in darshan arrangements, traffic, parking, and security at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple for Mahashivratri 2025
While Mahashivratri is on February 26th, the Mahakaleshwar Temple's grand festivities begin on February 17th and last for 10 days
Mahashivratri 2025: February 26th. Mahakaleshwar Festival: 10 days from February 17th. Location: Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain
General Darshan: Entry from Chardham Temple. Protocol Darshan: ₹250 fee, entry from Neelkanth Gate. Elderly/Disabled: Special access via Avantika Gate
Parking: Two-wheelers at Kalota Samaj Parking, four-wheelers at Karkraj Parking. Help Desk: Inquiry center on the darshan route. CCTV cameras throughout the temple
Prasad distribution at Mahakal Lok, Harsiddhi Temple intersection. Ambulance stationed at Neelkanth Gate for emergencies
Darshan Route: Shakti Path – Shri Mahakal Lok – Ganesh Mandapam, Facility Center 1 – Kartikeya Mandapam. Two additional routes will open if needed
Vehicles from Indore are diverted via Dewas Bypass. Heavy vehicles from Nagda/Agar are diverted via Chaupal Sagar
A major pilgrimage site for Shiva devotees, attracting millions annually. 60 million devotees are expected in 2025. Special traffic arrangements are in place
