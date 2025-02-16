Lifestyle

Chitrangda Singh’s 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe

1. Straight Kurta Pant Set

For a classy suit or kurta set for office, college, or daily wear, a straight kurta like this will give you a smart look like Chitrangda Singh.

2. Flared Suit with Embroidery

Flared suits are perfect for office events or home puja functions, especially for those with broad shoulders. You can find them with lace and embroidery work.

3. Long Gown Style Suit

A long gown-style suit is a perfect choice for weddings and functions. This style also suits newlywed brides.

4. Mirror Work Suit

Mirror work is trending not only in sarees, blouses, and lehengas but also in suits. This trendy suit will enhance your look and beauty.

5. Anarkali Style Suit

Embrace your broad shoulders with a trendy and designer Anarkali suit. You'll look as beautiful as Chitrangda Singh.

6. Chikankari Suit with V-Neckline

Everyone loves Chikankari suits. If you want a designer piece for weddings, pujas, office wear, or other events, this Chikankari suit will enhance your look.

Mahashivratri 2025: Darshan guide for Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Chanakya Niti: 5 people you should NEVER help; Check here

Top 10 men’s hairstyles you’ll want to rock this year

(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar’s 6 most stylish salwar suit designs