Chanakya Niti: 5 people you should NEVER help; Check here

Lifestyle
Chanakya Niti identifies 5 people you should avoid helping. Doing so can lead to trouble. Learn who these 5 people are
According to Chanakya, never help a greedy person. They might use your help to harm others. Stay away from them
Helping a lazy person encourages their laziness. Not receiving help forces them to work, which is beneficial for them
Avoid helping those with poor character. Doing so can tarnish your reputation. It's best to stay away from such people
Never help addicts. They might exploit you to satisfy their addiction
Avoid helping selfish individuals. They only care about themselves and exploit others. It's best to keep your distance
Top 10 men’s hairstyles you’ll want to rock this year
(PHOTOS) Bhumi Pednekar’s 6 most stylish salwar suit designs
(PHOTOS) Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi’s dreamy Goa beach house
[PHOTOS] 'Chhaava' actress Diana Penty inspired party style saree