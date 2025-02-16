Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 5 people you should NEVER help; Check here

Chanakya's Wisdom on Helping Others

Chanakya Niti identifies 5 people you should avoid helping. Doing so can lead to trouble. Learn who these 5 people are

Never Help a Greedy Person

According to Chanakya, never help a greedy person. They might use your help to harm others. Stay away from them

Avoid Helping Lazy Individuals

Helping a lazy person encourages their laziness. Not receiving help forces them to work, which is beneficial for them

Don't Help People with Bad Character

Avoid helping those with poor character. Doing so can tarnish your reputation. It's best to stay away from such people

Don't Help Addicts

Never help addicts. They might exploit you to satisfy their addiction

Stay Away from Selfish People

Avoid helping selfish individuals. They only care about themselves and exploit others. It's best to keep your distance

