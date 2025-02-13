Lifestyle

4 countries starting with the letter 'V': Check these countries

Image credits: Google

Vanuatu, an Island Nation

Vanuatu, a beautiful island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, comprises over 80 islands! It's known for its stunning waterfalls and breathtaking beaches

Image credits: google

Land Diving

Vanuatu is famous for its traditional land diving. Men display courage by jumping from towers with vines tied to their ankles

Image credits: google

Vatican City, World's Smallest Country

Vatican City is the world's smallest independent country. It spans approximately 110 acres

Image credits: Pinterest

Roman Catholic Church

Vatican City is the administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church, home to the Pope, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Sistine Chapel

Image credits: our own

Vietnam, an Asian Wonder

Vietnam, with over 4,000 years of history, is known for its traditional music, dance, and art

Image credits: Unsplash

Vietnamese Cuisine

Vietnamese cuisine is renowned for its ingredients and diverse flavors, including a variety of teas

Image credits: Pexels

Angel Falls

Venezuela is home to Angel Falls, the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall, plunging from a height of 3,212 feet

Image credits: pinterest

Venezuela, Land of Resources

Venezuela is one of the world's largest oil producers, boasting the largest proven oil reserves internationally

Image credits: pinterest

