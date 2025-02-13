4 countries starting with the letter 'V': Check these countries

Lifestyle
Vanuatu, a beautiful island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, comprises over 80 islands! It's known for its stunning waterfalls and breathtaking beaches
Vanuatu is famous for its traditional land diving. Men display courage by jumping from towers with vines tied to their ankles
Vatican City is the world's smallest independent country. It spans approximately 110 acres
Vatican City is the administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church, home to the Pope, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Sistine Chapel
Vietnam, with over 4,000 years of history, is known for its traditional music, dance, and art
Vietnamese cuisine is renowned for its ingredients and diverse flavors, including a variety of teas
Venezuela is home to Angel Falls, the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall, plunging from a height of 3,212 feet
Venezuela is one of the world's largest oil producers, boasting the largest proven oil reserves internationally
