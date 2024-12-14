Lifestyle

Shloka Mehta's Stunning Jewelry Collection

Shloka Ambani's Jewelry Collection

The Ambani family's fashion dominated 2024. From Nita Ambani to her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, everyone was amazed by their luxurious and unique jewelry. 

Traditional Gold Necklace

Shloka Mehta wore a green tissue silk saree with a gold antique necklace at her brother-in-law's wedding. This necklace is a family heirloom worth lakhs.

Diamond Choker Necklace

Shloka Ambani loves diamonds more than emeralds. She paired a layered diamond choker with a red off-shoulder dress. Although expensive, you can find similar styles.

Floral Stone-Diamond Necklace

Shloka Mehta paired her pink sequined zari work lehenga with a floral stone diamond necklace, matching earrings, and diamond bangles for a classic look.

Pearl Choker and Necklace

Following her mother-in-law's footsteps, Shloka looks no less than a queen. She wore pearl jewelry with a multicolor gold silk lehenga, with the pearl necklace being the highlight.

Double Layered Diamond Necklace

Shloka Ambani is a true diamond queen. She prefers diamonds over emeralds and gold. She paired a silver lehenga with a diamond ranihaar, armlet, earrings, and mang tikka.

Simple Diamond Set

Shloka looks amazing in a bandhani Gujarati lehenga. She updated her look with a single-line diamond necklace, bangles, and ear chains.

