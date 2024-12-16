Lifestyle

Abisko, Barrow to Svalbard: 7 Places on Earth where the sun never sets

Svalbard, Norway

From late April to late August, the Svalbard region experiences continuous daylight.

Abisko, Sweden

Visible from early May to mid-July.

Reykjavik, Iceland

The midnight sun is visible from late May to mid-July.

Barrow, Alaska

Visible from mid-May to early August.

Nunavut & Yukon, Canada

The midnight sun is visible from late April to mid-August.

Murmansk, Russia

Murmansk, the largest city north of the Arctic Circle, experiences 62 days of continuous daylight.

Qaanaaq, Greenland

The phenomenon of the midnight sun can be observed in this region from late April to late August.

