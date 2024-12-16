Abisko, Barrow to Svalbard: 7 Places on Earth where the sun never sets

Lifestyle
From late April to late August, the Svalbard region experiences continuous daylight.
Visible from early May to mid-July.
The midnight sun is visible from late May to mid-July.
Visible from mid-May to early August.
The midnight sun is visible from late April to mid-August.
Murmansk, the largest city north of the Arctic Circle, experiences 62 days of continuous daylight.
The phenomenon of the midnight sun can be observed in this region from late April to late August.
