Lifestyle
Want to make even the simplest saree look glamorous and modern? Buy a pearl work blouse like Sara Tendulkar's. You'll find a wide range of these blouses online for around Rs 500-1k
Whether a lehenga/saree or a backless blouse creates a stunning look. If you want to add boldness, you can have a tailor stitch a similar blouse with a double-layered dori.
Everyone wears a V-neck blouse at the front. Update your fashion by getting this design stitched at the back. It gives a sober yet attractive look.
A broad-shouldered blouse like Sara Tendulkar's will also look lovely on a heavier bust. She has it stitched in a V-neck pattern; you can also choose a square or U-shaped neckline.
Sara's sleeve-cut blouse on Bandhani fabric looks gorgeous while remaining sober. Have a similar design stitched with mirror-work lace. It will enhance the look of the blouse.
Mirror work blouses are very popular these days. Sara wore it in a choli style. If you like celebrity styling, you can buy ready-made blouses like this.
Sara looks radiant in a black sequin saree. She wore a sleeveless blouse, flaunting the neckline. If you want to look simple yet hot, include such a blouse in your wardrobe.
