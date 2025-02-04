Lifestyle
Malaika Arora spotted outside the gym. Her look is going viral.
Health-conscious Malaika Arora seen in gym wear and goggles.
Malaika seen in gym wear and slippers, catching everyone's attention.
Malaika Arora is known for her regular workouts at the gym.
Malaika Arora's fitness makes it hard to believe her age.
Malaika Arora consistently stays in the limelight for her look and style.
