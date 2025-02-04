Lifestyle
New moms can try Deepika Padukone's bordered saree looks. Sarees with star or zari borders are currently the most trending.
A net saree with a star border gives a very stunning look. New moms can style this type of saree for family functions. This look is very beautiful.
Women also love satin sarees with a thin white studded border. Sarees with self-zari print can be worn to in-house events. This will make your look different and beautiful.
Banarasi sarees with golden borders are evergreen. Such sarees are available in the market in many ranges and colors.
Women mostly prefer to wear sarees with heavy design borders at weddings. Silk sarees with different colors and golden work are also available in the market at low prices.
Plain zari border sarees are also very much in vogue these days. New moms, as well as new brides, can style these sarees. These sarees give a traditional look.
