DIY home decor: 5 chic and classy ideas without spending money

Lifestyle
Decorating your home with lights creates a beautiful ambiance. You can use them from your room to the balcony.
Bring nature indoors with plants. They add beauty and connect you with the outdoors.
For budget-friendly decor, repurpose old items like plastic bottles, jeans, and other small items into decorative pieces.
Flowers are a perfect no-cost decoration for parties. Gather them from your garden or nearby areas.
Matching bedsheets and curtains instantly elevate your room's aesthetic.
