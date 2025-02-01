Lifestyle
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, is known for her stylish looks. She looks like a queen in any outfit.
If you're planning a party outfit, take inspiration from Sara Tendulkar's styling.
Like Sara, try a black outfit for a stylish party look.
Sara looks amazing in this green sharara. Try this look for a special occasion.
Follow Sara's styling tips for a regal look in a lehenga.
Sara looks adorable in this yellow dress. Consider this style for your next party.
Sara shines in a silver lehenga. This is a great choice for a special event.
When is Mahashivratri 2025: February 26 or 27? Find out here!
(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season
Virat Kohli's 7 fitness tips to achieve an athletic and strong body
A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Collection