When is Mahashivratri 2025: February 26 or 27? Find out here!

Lifestyle
Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna month, marking Lord Shiva’s appearance as Jyotirlinga, as per Shiv Purana.
In 2025, Mahashivratri will be celebrated in February. Since Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi will be for 2 days, people are in doubt about which day to celebrate Mahashivratri.
According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna month starts at 11:08 AM on February 26 and ends at 8:54 AM on February 27.
Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma explains that night worship is crucial for Mahashivratri, and since Chaturdashi lasts through the night on February 26, the fast is observed.
During Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva in all four Prahars, stay awake, and break the fast on Thursday, February 27, after the night of Bhajan-Kirtan.
Another belief of Mahashivratri is that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day, and their marriage is celebrated in many places.
(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season
Virat Kohli's 7 fitness tips to achieve an athletic and strong body
A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Collection
(PHOTOS) Preity Zinta inspired Valentine's Day dress ideas