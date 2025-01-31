Lifestyle

When is Mahashivratri 2025: February 26 or 27? Find out here!

Why is Mahashivratri celebrated?

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna month, marking Lord Shiva’s appearance as Jyotirlinga, as per Shiv Purana.

When is Mahashivratri 2025?

In 2025, Mahashivratri will be celebrated in February. Since Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi will be for 2 days, people are in doubt about which day to celebrate Mahashivratri.

Chaturdashi Tithi duration

According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna month starts at 11:08 AM on February 26 and ends at 8:54 AM on February 27.

The correct date for Mahashivratri

Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma explains that night worship is crucial for Mahashivratri, and since Chaturdashi lasts through the night on February 26, the fast is observed.

When to break Mahashivratri fast?

During Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva in all four Prahars, stay awake, and break the fast on Thursday, February 27, after the night of Bhajan-Kirtan.

Shiv-Parvati Marriage Celebration

Another belief of Mahashivratri is that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day, and their marriage is celebrated in many places.

(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season

Virat Kohli's 7 fitness tips to achieve an athletic and strong body

A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Collection

(PHOTOS) Preity Zinta inspired Valentine's Day dress ideas