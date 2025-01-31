Lifestyle
Besides being a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a great inspiration for her beautiful cotton sarees.
This cotton saree is the perfect inspiration with its subtle and elegant look. Office women and school teachers can choose it for their daily and formal wear.
Nirmala Sitharaman wore this handloom cotton saree during the budget announcement. The black and red combination always looks attractive. It also has very beautiful work.
Nirmala Sitharaman's collection has sarees of every color. Just look at her brown and yellow combination silk blend Pochampally saree. Great for formal wear.
This type of light-colored saree will be the first formal choice of every woman. Made in a combination of lavender and white, this cotton saree looks great for its geometric print.
This cotton saree with ikat pattern on the pallu can catch the attention of many at school. This type of saree looks exquisitely beautiful.
This type of lightweight contrast border cotton saree with a handloom pattern is also excellent. You can easily wear it to any occasion. It looks very beautiful.
