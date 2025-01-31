Lifestyle

A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saree collection

Nirmala Sitharaman's Cotton Saree

Besides being a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a great inspiration for her beautiful cotton sarees.

1. Plain white cotton saree with purple border

This cotton saree is the perfect inspiration with its subtle and elegant look. Office women and school teachers can choose it for their daily and formal wear.

2. Handloom Cotton Saree

Nirmala Sitharaman wore this handloom cotton saree during the budget announcement. The black and red combination always looks attractive. It also has very beautiful work.

3. Pochampally Saree Design

Nirmala Sitharaman's collection has sarees of every color. Just look at her brown and yellow combination silk blend Pochampally saree. Great for formal wear.

4. Geometric Print Lavender Cotton Saree

This type of light-colored saree will be the first formal choice of every woman. Made in a combination of lavender and white, this cotton saree looks great for its geometric print.

5. Ikat Pattern Cotton Saree

This cotton saree with ikat pattern on the pallu can catch the attention of many at school. This type of saree looks exquisitely beautiful.

6. Contrast Border Cotton Saree

This type of lightweight contrast border cotton saree with a handloom pattern is also excellent. You can easily wear it to any occasion. It looks very beautiful.

