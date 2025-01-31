Lifestyle

Virat Kohli's 7 fitness tips to achieve an athletic and strong body

Daily workout routine

In an interview, Virat Kohli revealed his daily 2-hour gym routine, following a six-day workout schedule with one rest day for recovery.

Cardio workouts

Cardio plays a key role in Kohli's routine, with football and running being his favorite activities to stay fit and improve endurance.

No intoxicants

Kohli avoids alcohol and tobacco and refrains from endorsing such products.

Vegan Diet

Kohli follows a vegan diet rich in leafy greens, avoids junk food, and has no cheat days.

Mental Wellness

He prioritizes mental fitness through meditation, mindfulness, and yoga for on-field calmness.

Importance of Sleep

Kohli values 8 hours of sleep and retires by 9:45 p.m.

