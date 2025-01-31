Virat Kohli's 7 fitness tips to achieve an athletic and strong body

Lifestyle
In an interview, Virat Kohli revealed his daily 2-hour gym routine, following a six-day workout schedule with one rest day for recovery.
Cardio plays a key role in Kohli's routine, with football and running being his favorite activities to stay fit and improve endurance.
Kohli avoids alcohol and tobacco and refrains from endorsing such products.
Kohli follows a vegan diet rich in leafy greens, avoids junk food, and has no cheat days.
He prioritizes mental fitness through meditation, mindfulness, and yoga for on-field calmness.
Kohli values 8 hours of sleep and retires by 9:45 p.m.
