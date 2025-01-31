Lifestyle

January 31: 10 historical events from India and the World

Birth of Major Somnath Sharma

Major Somnath Sharma, a great officer of the Indian Army, was born on January 31, 1923. In addition, Bollywood actor Rajesh Vivek and actress Preity Zinta were also born

Death of Bihar's First CM, Krishna Singh

The first CM of Bihar, Krishna Singh, passed away on January 31, 1961. Also, the former Chief Minister of Madras province, Minjur Bhaktavatsalam, passed away on this day in 1987

Spain's Victory During the Eighty Years' War

Spain won the Battle of Gembloux during the Eighty Years' War in 1578

India's National Bird: The Peacock

The Indian peacock was declared the national bird of India in 1963

Explorer 1 Launch

In 1958, the US launched its first satellite, Explorer 1, which discovered the Van Allen radiation belt

Poison Gas Used Against Russia

Germany used poison gas against Russia on January 31, 1915

Slavery Abolished in the US

The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was passed in 1865, abolishing slavery

Suicide Bombing Kills 91

A suicide bombing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, killed 91 and injured over 1,400 on January 31, 1996

Tata Steel Acquires Corus

In 2007, Tata Steel acquired Anglo-Dutch steel company Corus, becoming the world's fifth-largest steel company

