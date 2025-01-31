January 31: 10 historical events from India and the World

Lifestyle
Several important events took place in India and the world on January 31st. Many historical wars took place, some important laws were born
Major Somnath Sharma, a great officer of the Indian Army, was born on January 31, 1923. In addition, Bollywood actor Rajesh Vivek and actress Preity Zinta were also born
The first CM of Bihar, Krishna Singh, passed away on January 31, 1961. Also, the former Chief Minister of Madras province, Minjur Bhaktavatsalam, passed away on this day in 1987
Spain won the Battle of Gembloux during the Eighty Years' War in 1578
The Indian peacock was declared the national bird of India in 1963
In 1958, the US launched its first satellite, Explorer 1, which discovered the Van Allen radiation belt
Germany used poison gas against Russia on January 31, 1915
The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution was passed in 1865, abolishing slavery
A suicide bombing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, killed 91 and injured over 1,400 on January 31, 1996
In 2007, Tata Steel acquired Anglo-Dutch steel company Corus, becoming the world's fifth-largest steel company
