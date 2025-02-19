(PHOTOS) Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 best embroidered suits for stylish looks

Lifestyle
Sanjeeda Shaikh wears a multi-color heavily embroidered suit. The matching pants also feature zari embroidery at the bottom. Perfect for weddings and parties.
A straight kurta and sharara can give any girl a fashionable look. Pair such a suit with plain sharara pants and an organza dupatta.
The velvet suit paired with a red cutout dupatta looks stunning. To enhance her look, the actress wore green salwar, creating a striking combination.
If you don't like zari work kurtas, you can opt for a floral embroidery kurta set. The colorful thread embroidery gives Sanjeeda Shaikh's kurta a royal look.
If you are tall, you can adopt Sanjeeda Shaikh's short kurti and sharara look. Pair it with a matching dupatta.
If you want to wear a fancy suit design, you can choose a deep V-neck peach suit. Light jewelry will complement such a suit.
