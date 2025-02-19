Lifestyle

7 steps to make collagen-boosting drinks for glowing skin

Collagen keeps skin youthful, but declines with age. Boost it naturally with drinks rich in nutrients to enhance elasticity, hydration, and glow for a radiant, healthy complexion

Image credits: Pixabay

Add Vitamin C for Absorption

Citrus fruits, berries, or camu camu help the body synthesize collagen. Vitamin C enhances collagen production and fights free radicals for youthful, glowing skin

Image credits: Pixabay

Incorporate Antioxidant-Rich Ingredients

Green tea, pomegranate, or turmeric protect skin from aging. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, preventing collagen breakdown and improving skin texture

Image credits: Pixabay

Include Hydrating Elements

Use coconut water, aloe vera, or cucumber juice to keep skin hydrated. Proper hydration maintains skin elasticity and plumpness, reducing fine lines and dryness

Image credits: Pixabay

Boost with Healthy Fats

Add flaxseeds, chia seeds, or avocado for omega-3s. These fats strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins

Image credits: Getty

Sweeten Naturally

Use honey, stevia, or dates instead of refined sugar. Natural sweeteners prevent glycation, a process that damages collagen and accelerates aging

Image credits: Pixabay

Blend and Enjoy Fresh

Mix all ingredients in a blender for a smooth drink. Consume immediately to preserve nutrients, ensuring maximum collagen-boosting benefits for radiant skin

Image credits: Pixabay

