7 steps to make collagen-boosting drinks for glowing skin

Lifestyle
Collagen keeps skin youthful, but declines with age. Boost it naturally with drinks rich in nutrients to enhance elasticity, hydration, and glow for a radiant, healthy complexion
Citrus fruits, berries, or camu camu help the body synthesize collagen. Vitamin C enhances collagen production and fights free radicals for youthful, glowing skin
Green tea, pomegranate, or turmeric protect skin from aging. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, preventing collagen breakdown and improving skin texture
Use coconut water, aloe vera, or cucumber juice to keep skin hydrated. Proper hydration maintains skin elasticity and plumpness, reducing fine lines and dryness
Add flaxseeds, chia seeds, or avocado for omega-3s. These fats strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins
Use honey, stevia, or dates instead of refined sugar. Natural sweeteners prevent glycation, a process that damages collagen and accelerates aging
Mix all ingredients in a blender for a smooth drink. Consume immediately to preserve nutrients, ensuring maximum collagen-boosting benefits for radiant skin
