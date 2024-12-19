Lifestyle
Fans adore Samantha Ruth Prabhu's every look. She is as fashionable as she is a good actress. So, we have brought her jewelry collection for you.
If you like wearing heavy earrings, you must have Chandbali earrings like Samantha in your wardrobe. These give a great look to both lehengas and sarees.
You can find a variety of designer earrings in the market. If you are fond of them, try floral pattern earrings. They are a perfect match for an elegant look.
Along with earrings, you should also have a pearl choker necklace like Samantha. These give a perfect look to both lehengas and sarees.
If you are wearing a simple saree, you can carry traditional earrings like Samantha. These will give a heavy look.
Young girls are very fond of statement necklaces these days. If you also want to give a western touch to your ethnic look, carry it.
You will find a variety of designer earrings in the market. Samantha wore metallic work earrings which enhance the look.
