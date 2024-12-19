Lifestyle

Samantha's Jewelry Collection: Earrings to Necklaces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Jewelry Collection

Fans adore Samantha Ruth Prabhu's every look. She is as fashionable as she is a good actress. So, we have brought her jewelry collection for you.

Designer Chandbali Earrings

If you like wearing heavy earrings, you must have Chandbali earrings like Samantha in your wardrobe. These give a great look to both lehengas and sarees.

Long Earrings

You can find a variety of designer earrings in the market. If you are fond of them, try floral pattern earrings. They are a perfect match for an elegant look.

Pearl Choker Necklace

Along with earrings, you should also have a pearl choker necklace like Samantha. These give a perfect look to both lehengas and sarees.

Traditional Earrings

If you are wearing a simple saree, you can carry traditional earrings like Samantha. These will give a heavy look.

Statement Necklace

Young girls are very fond of statement necklaces these days. If you also want to give a western touch to your ethnic look, carry it.

Designer Earrings

You will find a variety of designer earrings in the market. Samantha wore metallic work earrings which enhance the look.

