Ankita Lokhande inspired saree designs for 2025; Check photos HERE

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 40th birthday on December 19th. Explore some of her saree designs to inspire your 2025 wardrobe
Ankita looks traditional in a royal blue silk saree with a silver border. A perfect choice for silk saree lovers
Ankita looks glamorous in a pastel net saree with stonework. Ideal for parties or weddings, this style is evergreen
For a modern saree look, take inspiration from Ankita's floral print green saree styled with a belt
A golden saree is a must-have. Style a sequined and embroidered saree like Ankita for a modern touch
Ankita's traditional red Banarasi saree is perfect for festive occasions
For a youthful look, try a green and gold saree styled like Ankita
Ankita's black saree with white floral print is versatile for casual and party wear
Ankita looks stunning in a golden silk saree. Style it with heavy or minimal jewelry
