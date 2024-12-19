Lifestyle

Ankita Lokhande inspired saree designs for 2025; Check photos HERE

Ankita Lokhande turns 40

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 40th birthday on December 19th. Explore some of her saree designs to inspire your 2025 wardrobe

Royal blue silk saree

Ankita looks traditional in a royal blue silk saree with a silver border. A perfect choice for silk saree lovers

Stonework net saree

Ankita looks glamorous in a pastel net saree with stonework. Ideal for parties or weddings, this style is evergreen

Floral print georgette saree

For a modern saree look, take inspiration from Ankita's floral print green saree styled with a belt

Golden chiffon saree

A golden saree is a must-have. Style a sequined and embroidered saree like Ankita for a modern touch

Red Banarasi saree

Ankita's traditional red Banarasi saree is perfect for festive occasions

Green and gold saree

For a youthful look, try a green and gold saree styled like Ankita

Black saree with white floral print

Ankita's black saree with white floral print is versatile for casual and party wear

Golden saree

Ankita looks stunning in a golden silk saree. Style it with heavy or minimal jewelry

