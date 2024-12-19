Lifestyle

Photos: Ankita Lokhande's chic western look for New Year's eve

Ankita Lokhande's Western Outfits

Get inspired by Ankita Lokhande's western outfits. From sheer dresses to coord sets, find style tips for every occasion.

Sheer Bodycon Dress

The sheer bodycon dress, a trending style this year, offers a bold, transparent look. Perfect for ringing in the New Year with confidence.

Polka Dot Dress

Whether it's a date with your BF or an office outing, this polka dot dress will give you a cool, classy, and comfortable look. It's also perfect if you're expecting.

Bodycon Dress

The bodycon dress is one of the trendy outfits of 2024, so you can carry it for the upcoming Christmas or New Year party.

Coord Set

Ankita wore this satin coord set on a trip. If you are going somewhere, you can carry a comfortable look by wearing this type of coord set.

Off-Shoulder Skirt and Top

This bodycon skirt is very classy and glamorous for party wear or a special event. This dress includes a long skirt, off-shoulder top, and a stole.

