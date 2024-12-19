Photos: Ankita Lokhande's chic western look for New Year's eve

Lifestyle
Get inspired by Ankita Lokhande's western outfits. From sheer dresses to coord sets, find style tips for every occasion.
The sheer bodycon dress, a trending style this year, offers a bold, transparent look. Perfect for ringing in the New Year with confidence.
Whether it's a date with your BF or an office outing, this polka dot dress will give you a cool, classy, and comfortable look. It's also perfect if you're expecting.
The bodycon dress is one of the trendy outfits of 2024, so you can carry it for the upcoming Christmas or New Year party.
Ankita wore this satin coord set on a trip. If you are going somewhere, you can carry a comfortable look by wearing this type of coord set.
This bodycon skirt is very classy and glamorous for party wear or a special event. This dress includes a long skirt, off-shoulder top, and a stole.
