Lifestyle

Ankita Lokhande's 8 lehenga colors inspired for fair skin

Try a Turquoise Lehenga Color

If you have a fair complexion like Ankita Lokhande and want to experiment with your lehenga, you can wear a turquoise Banarasi lehenga.

Beige Lehenga Look

A subtle gold and beige lehenga will give you a royal queen-like look. You can wear this type of lehenga for your wedding function or any day function of the wedding.

Rani Pink Bandhani Print Lehenga

Rani pink also looks very beautiful on fair-skinned girls. You can wear a Bandhani print lehenga in rani pink like Ankita Lokhande.

Red and Golden Lehenga Look

A flared lehenga with a red base and golden prints will also give you a vibrant and beautiful look. Pair it with a contrasting pastel net dupatta.

Try a Lavender Lehenga

Lavender color looks very beautiful on fair-skinned girls. Just like Ankita Lokhande wore a plain lavender lehenga with a heavy net blouse and a thin net dupatta.

Bright Yellow Plain Lehenga

For a puja at home or a Haldi function, wear a bright yellow monochrome georgette lehenga like Ankita Lokhande. Pair it with a peach net dupatta.

Ivory Lehenga Look

Ivory looks beautiful on fair-skinned girls. Like Ankita wore a white net lehenga with beautiful black work on it. She paired it with a bralette blouse.

