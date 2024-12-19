Lifestyle
If you have a fair complexion like Ankita Lokhande and want to experiment with your lehenga, you can wear a turquoise Banarasi lehenga.
A subtle gold and beige lehenga will give you a royal queen-like look. You can wear this type of lehenga for your wedding function or any day function of the wedding.
Rani pink also looks very beautiful on fair-skinned girls. You can wear a Bandhani print lehenga in rani pink like Ankita Lokhande.
A flared lehenga with a red base and golden prints will also give you a vibrant and beautiful look. Pair it with a contrasting pastel net dupatta.
Lavender color looks very beautiful on fair-skinned girls. Just like Ankita Lokhande wore a plain lavender lehenga with a heavy net blouse and a thin net dupatta.
For a puja at home or a Haldi function, wear a bright yellow monochrome georgette lehenga like Ankita Lokhande. Pair it with a peach net dupatta.
Ivory looks beautiful on fair-skinned girls. Like Ankita wore a white net lehenga with beautiful black work on it. She paired it with a bralette blouse.
