Lifestyle

Kiara Advani's gorgeous saree looks

Black Saree Design

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a black saree with a golden lace border. The halter neck blouse enhances its beauty.

Pink Saree with Bralette Blouse

Kiara Advani glows in a pink saree. This style creates a feminine look and is easily available within a 2000 budget.

Green Sheer Saree

This green saree features beautiful embroidery on the border. Kiara paired it with a printed blouse, perfect for newlyweds.

Yellow Chiffon Saree

Ideal for Haldi ceremonies, this yellow saree has sequin work on the border. The bralette blouse adds a touch of glam.

Black and White Saree

This black and white saree complements Kiara's complexion. She paired it with a belt and a black deep-neck blouse.

Tube Blouse with Stonework Saree

Kiara wears an off-white stonework saree with a tube blouse, perfect for cocktail parties.

Sequin Saree

A light pink sequin saree is evergreen and suitable for any party or event. Good quality options are available under 5000.

