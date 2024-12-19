Lifestyle
Kiara Advani looks stunning in a black saree with a golden lace border. The halter neck blouse enhances its beauty.
Kiara Advani glows in a pink saree. This style creates a feminine look and is easily available within a 2000 budget.
This green saree features beautiful embroidery on the border. Kiara paired it with a printed blouse, perfect for newlyweds.
Ideal for Haldi ceremonies, this yellow saree has sequin work on the border. The bralette blouse adds a touch of glam.
This black and white saree complements Kiara's complexion. She paired it with a belt and a black deep-neck blouse.
Kiara wears an off-white stonework saree with a tube blouse, perfect for cocktail parties.
A light pink sequin saree is evergreen and suitable for any party or event. Good quality options are available under 5000.
