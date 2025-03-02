Lifestyle

1. Prep with Skincare

Cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize to create the perfect base. A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer helps prevent shine and keeps your foundation in place.
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Prime for Perfection

A quality primer acts as a barrier, helping your makeup last longer. Use a mattifying primer for oily skin or a hydrating one for dry skin.
 

Image credits: Getty

3. Choose Long-Wear Products

Opt for waterproof foundation, eyeliner, and mascara to resist sweat and smudging. Set your foundation with a light layer of powder to lock it in place.
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Lock It in with Setting Spray

A few spritzes of setting spray seal your makeup, preventing fading, creasing, or melting throughout the day.
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Hands Off

Touching your face transfers oils and bacteria, causing makeup to break down faster. Use blotting papers instead of powder to control shine.

Image credits: Getty

