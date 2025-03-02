Lifestyle
Cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize to create the perfect base. A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer helps prevent shine and keeps your foundation in place.
A quality primer acts as a barrier, helping your makeup last longer. Use a mattifying primer for oily skin or a hydrating one for dry skin.
Opt for waterproof foundation, eyeliner, and mascara to resist sweat and smudging. Set your foundation with a light layer of powder to lock it in place.
A few spritzes of setting spray seal your makeup, preventing fading, creasing, or melting throughout the day.
Touching your face transfers oils and bacteria, causing makeup to break down faster. Use blotting papers instead of powder to control shine.
